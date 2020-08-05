ST. FRANCISVILLE — Asphalt is traditionally cheaper than concrete for paving purposes, but West Feliciana High School’s new student parking lot will be an exception to the rule.
The West Feliciana Parish School Board accepted the low bid of $609,000 Tuesday from Percy J. Matherne Contractor for a new 175-car parking area at the school.
Marco Gonzalez, of Volkert Inc., the board’s management firm for a major bond issue construction program, said he cannot explain the price difference, but the Matherne company, and several other bidders, offered a lower price for concrete paving rather than asphalt.
Gonzalez said he does not know if the price difference is related to the price of oil or the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on construction with concrete.
“That’s the world we live in,” he told the board. “We thought the asphalt would be cheaper.”
Matherne’s bid for paving the lot with asphalt was $663,000, he said.
The School Board had budgeted $800,000 from a $52.6 million bond issue for the parking lot.
The board is expected to vote on a contract with the Matherne company at its Aug. 21 meeting.
Board members also learned that Blue Cross has lowered the premiums for three medical insurance plans offered to employees by 8 percent for the coming year.
The board also accepted two new insurance plans for dental and vision insurance coverage after finding a company willing to charge the same amount for coverage now offered by Lincoln Financial Group.
Lincoln had proposed a 9 percent increase for dental coverage, but Sun Life Financial agreed to match Lincoln’s current premium costs for both dental and vision coverage.