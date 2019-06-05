A group in St. Francisville is trying to create a theater group and produce a Christmas production, Stephen Winham said in an email.
Winham said former members of the St. Francisville Transitory Theater are looking at “The Forgotten Carols” as an annual Christmas play. The group is in the process of incorporating as the nonprofit New Transitory Players and having meeting monthly.
He is asking people interested to respond by email to winhams@bellsouth.net by June 15, answering two questions:
- Are you interested in volunteering to help make this new theater group a viable, continuing community project? If so, in what capacity and when can you start?
- Are you interested in auditioning for a role in this play or participating as a crew member in a key position — musical director, e. g.? A description of the play and parts follows.
Winham said organizers hope to begin staffing and casting in the fall.