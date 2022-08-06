West Feliciana Parish students in middle and high schools will be charged this school year for breakfast and lunch for the first time in five years.
Elementary school students will continue to be served in the cafeteria without paying, however.
Following the 2016 flood and continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic, several federal programs have been used to pay for students’ meals, but funding has decreased this year.
The students at Bains Lower Elementary and the new Bains Elementary are still eligible for no-cost breakfast and lunch through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, said Patricia Gilmore, the district’s food service director.
The program allows the nation’s highest poverty schools to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students without collecting household applications for students seeking assistance. A formula based on the percentage of students eligible for free meals based on other needs-based programs is used to determine a district’s eligibility.
Gilmore said the percentages were not high enough for middle and high school students to get free meals this year.
The West Feliciana Parish School Board on Aug. 4 set full-pay prices in the middle school and high school at $1.75 for breakfast and $2.25 for lunch, an increase of 20 cents and 15 cents, respectively, over what the district charged in 2016.
If the elementary students had to pay, the prices would be $1.50 for breakfast and $2 for lunch, the board decided.
Gilmore asked the board to set the elementary prices in case the district should lose federal funding for some reason.
Adults will be charged $3 for breakfast and $5 for lunch, while the charge for students eligible for reduced-free meals will be 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
Gilmore said her recommendations for the prices are based on the average cost of meals in the past year.