The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 14-20:

Nov. 15

Reed Jr., Charles E.: 32, 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville, bench warrant — disturbing the peace.

Nov. 16

Carranza, Juan P.: 32, 13003 Denham Road, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, no child restraint.

Lee, Evans T.: 48, 5412 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 18

Atkins, Walneshia D.: 20, 7268 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, theft by shoplifting.

Frazier, Larissa F.: 55, 604 N. Union St., Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.

Nov. 20

Silva, Jonathan D.: 32, 8082 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville, speeding.

