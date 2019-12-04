The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 14-20:
Nov. 15
Reed Jr., Charles E.: 32, 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville, bench warrant — disturbing the peace.
Nov. 16
Carranza, Juan P.: 32, 13003 Denham Road, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, no child restraint.
Lee, Evans T.: 48, 5412 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 18
Atkins, Walneshia D.: 20, 7268 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, theft by shoplifting.
Frazier, Larissa F.: 55, 604 N. Union St., Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.
Nov. 20
Silva, Jonathan D.: 32, 8082 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville, speeding.