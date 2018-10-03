McClure_copy

Leslie McClure

 Provided photo

Leslie McClure, West Feliciana schools supervisor of data and technology, was elected Region II area director for the Louisiana Computer Using Educators organization.

As Region II director, she will be responsible for facilitating an area conference for her region. She will keep the members in her area informed about the area conferences and encourage attendance at all Louisiana Computer Using Educators-sponsored events.

Area directors also are responsible for facilitating the selection of the award winners for their region.

View comments