In August, the parish president recommended and the Parish Council approved a moratorium on large-scale residential development in West Feliciana Parish to strengthen the parish land development regulations.
In addition to halting development of major residential subdivisions, this moratorium applies to any development that includes a residential component in the concept plan.
This moratorium also applies to two different development groups. The first group is a profit-motivated organization. The second development group is a nonprofit organization, and its profit is used to cover operating expenses and to continue developing affordable housing for the seniors, the disabled and other disadvantaged people in the parish. Eighty percent of all funding for a nonprofit development comes from government funding. This means state and federal resources are used to fund projects that protect this protected class of people in the parish.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gives funding to Louisiana on an annual base to ensure seniors, the disabled and other disadvantaged people have places to live. Louisiana, through the Louisiana Housing Corp., has funding available for this, but for some reason, East and West Feliciana parish governments do not request housing funding. The federal housing programs require this protected class of people not pay more than 30% of their income for shelter or a place to live.
When West Feliciana Parish government approved its moratorium, it forgot to include a protection clause for this group. When an application was submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a zoning change from R-2 to a PUD, the panel was informed this change was being requested to develop affordable housing. Also, when the preliminary plat and the conceptional plans were submitted to the parish government for approval, it was aware the Kingdom Estates development was for affordable housing and elderly people of West Feliciana Parish.
The parish moratorium should have exempted affordable housing. Now, where do we go from here? Do we sit down and work this out or do we go to court and spend taxpayer money for not protecting the sick the elderly and the disadvantaged people of West Feliciana Parish?
The Rev. George Turner
Ethel