The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 19-25:
July 20
Hardy-Brown, Lacey: 31; 11241 N. Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery of the infirm
Thomas, Jackquine: 37; 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; theft $5,000-$25,000
Nawadny, Kevin: 39; 5665 Crimson Glory Drive, St. Francisville; improper telephone communications
July 21
Lanoue, Christopher: 49; 5986 Line Road, Ethel; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, turning movement required, open container.
July 22
Beauchamp, Josh: 32; 5832 La. 966, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Jackson, Rodney: 28; 7600 Leigh Street, New Orleans; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana
July 23
Henderson, Ora: 30; 6893 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
Herring, James: 38; 8006 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
July 25
Meredith, Skylar: 26; 520 Main St., Chicora, Pennsylvania; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, window tint obstruction of view