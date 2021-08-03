The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 19-25:

July 20

Hardy-Brown, Lacey: 31; 11241 N. Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery of the infirm

Thomas, Jackquine: 37; 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; theft $5,000-$25,000

Nawadny, Kevin: 39; 5665 Crimson Glory Drive, St. Francisville; improper telephone communications

July 21

Lanoue, Christopher: 49; 5986 Line Road, Ethel; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, turning movement required, open container.

July 22

Beauchamp, Josh: 32; 5832 La. 966, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Jackson, Rodney: 28; 7600 Leigh Street, New Orleans; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana

July 23

Henderson, Ora: 30; 6893 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery

Herring, James: 38; 8006 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; operating a vehicle while intoxicated

July 25

Meredith, Skylar: 26; 520 Main St., Chicora, Pennsylvania; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, window tint obstruction of view

