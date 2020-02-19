ST. FRANCISVILLE — Louisiana Economic Development has recognized West Feliciana Parish as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community, a news release said.
Parish President Kenny Havard accepted the award from LED officials during a West Feliciana Parish Council meeting this week. West Feliciana is the 43rd community to earn the LDRC designation and the first parish to do so. The other 42 participants are municipalities.
In its 12th year, the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program guides selected communities through the creation and implementation of a strategic plan. By following the plan for multiple years, program participants become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities.
The program encourages communities to devise and implement a written plan to leverage assets and address their particular challenges, the release said. A typical community plan includes strategies to address education, workforce development, infrastructure, leadership, marketing and communications.
“This is a milestone for West Feliciana Parish, and it comes at an important time,” Havard said. “This parishwide effort is enhanced by the new spirit of collaboration that is developing between the parish and our only municipality, the town of St. Francisville. As we work together on issues such as tourism growth, including our Mississippi Riverfront Gateway Development project, we can generate new economic activity and create more good jobs for our citizens.”
The LDRC process enables participating communities to chart their progress from year to year, even across changes in political administrations. Once a municipality or parish is accepted into the program, it must implement six elements of its plan within a year.