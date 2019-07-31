WOODVILLE, Miss. — Michelle Childres Higginbotham, of St. Francisville, was recently promoted to the Investigation Department of Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville, Mississippi.
WCCF is a maximum security facility that houses 950 male offenders. It is privately managed by the Management and Training Corporation of Utah.
An MTC employee since January, Higginbotham has worked as both a disciplinary clerk and mailroom clerk. She said she is excited about her new job. “I feel honored that I’ve been selected for this position,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being part of the positive changes taking place under Warden Scott Middlebrooks’ leadership.”
Higginbotham is a 1988 graduate of Live Oak High School in Watson. She is the daughter of the late Michael and Sandy Childres, of Watson, and is the mother of Ashleigh Higginbotham, of Alabama, and Brittany Higginbotham Gardner, of Louisiana.