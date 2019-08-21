ST. FRANCISVILLE — From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, St. Francisville Tractor Supply Co. will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration, a monthlong event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them, a news release said.
Animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.
West Feliciana Animal Humane Society will be on site during the event.
The St. Francisville community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s Out Here with Animals events and deals at 7327 U.S. 61. Contact the store at (225) 635-4446 for information or details.
“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the St. Francisville community,” said Kevin Shipland, manager of the St. Francisville Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the St. Francisville store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”
Customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive all month. Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to St. Francisville rescues and shelters.
Contact the store at (225) 635-4446 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.