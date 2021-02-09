The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 25-31:
Jan. 25
Rinehart, Brad: 46; 33650 La. 75, Plaquemine; monetary instrument abuse
Floyd, Sean: 45, 16613 La. 24, Woodville, Mississippi; possession of Schedule II narcotics, headlamps required
Jan. 26
Myers, Jason: 46; 11918 Wildwood Lane, Clinton; domestic abuse battery (strangulation)
Jan. 27
Edgens, Gerald: 54; 16648 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Payne, Dianne: 41; 4840 Paige St., Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, driver must be licensed
Bison, Tommy: 40; 5520 State Line Road, Mooringsport; probation violation
Jan. 28
Kaiser, Sean: 38; 30854 Country Club Lane, Denham Springs; domestic abuse battery, theft $1,000 to $5,000
Jan. 29
Perkins, Chasity: 42; 6950 Virginia Lane, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Phenald, Joseph: 26; 15445 Tom Dreher Road, Pride; simple possession of schedule I, improper lane usage
Jan. 30
Wood, William: 61, 31811 Avants Road, Walker; possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of plate
Madere, Meryl: 33; 7542 Carah Drive, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
Russell, Alisha: 33; 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace