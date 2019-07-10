Park sparkles for Fourth Staff report Advocate Staff Jul 10, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Todd Janss and Sarah Frost, of Austin, Texas, watch the fireworks display at the sports park in St. Francisville. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Fireworks at the sports park in St. Francisville on the Fourth of July Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Laurie Walsh, Amanda McKinney and Corinne Walsh hand out hot dogs and cold drinks before the fireworks display at the sports park in St. Francisville. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now From left, Avery Smith, Bailey Ponder and Madison Smith have flags ready to wave when the fireworks start at the sports park in St. Francisville on July 4. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Meaghan and Adam Rodgers brought their daughter, Margot, to her first Fourth of July fireworks display in the sports park in St. Francisville. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now The tailgate was a popular place to watch the fireworks as Ben Seone and Daniel Fournet found on the Fourth of July in the sports park in St. Francisville. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now The Fournet family — Reid, John, Brandy and Tonna — are ready for the start of the July 4 fireworks display in the sports park in St. Francisville. Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save West Feliciana residents celebrated Independence Day with fireworks at the West Feliciana Sports Park. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email