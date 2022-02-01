St. Francisville local Brittany Ernest has been named a 2022 Great Futures Honoree. The honor is awarded to young professionals based on professional achievements, leadership and philanthropic endeavors.
Ernest and the other honorees will be honored March 26 at the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge.
Ernest said, “I am humbled to be among such an outstanding group of individuals. I give back because I’ve been blessed with so many opportunities in life and if I can do something to make a positive impact on the world, no matter how small, I’m going to do it.”
Ernest serves on the board of directors for the Mental Health Association for Greater Baton Rouge and recently was elected to the West Feliciana Tourist Commission. She is involved with Club Blue, West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce, and volunteers with the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual fundraiser, Celebrity Waiter.
Ernest is a 2011 and 2013 graduate of LSU and works at the LSU Alumni Association.
For information on the gala, or ways to support Ernest as an honoree, visit GreatFuturesGalaBR.com. Proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana.