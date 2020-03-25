The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 5-10:

March 5

Stewart, Albert R.: 35, 9068 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, careless operation, driving under suspension.

March 6

Anderson, Dalvin J.: 27, 2731 Appleton Ave., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, public intimidation, fugitive-Tarrant County Texas.

Jannise, Roman C.: 48, 10444 Blackwater Road, Baker, stalking, simple criminal damage to property.

March 7

Little, Raymond J.: 46, 13638 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, no signal lamps.

Monsanto, Indria C.: 36, 5005 Londstreet Place, Bossier, speeding, driving under suspension.

March 8

Emery, Sherman D.: 43, 7245 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.

Fazande, Javon V.: 41, 6157 Singleton Drive, Marrero, speeding, driving under suspension, following too close, no insurance, fake/altered license plate.

Jones, Demarco K.: 30, 404 Wyandotte Drive, Shreveport, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.

Pittman, Jonathon D.: 34, 4303 Cooper Lane, Jackson, bench warrant-possession of Schedule II.

March 10

Brown, Louis A.: 48, 11585 North Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrant-possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 

