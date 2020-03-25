The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 5-10:
March 5
Stewart, Albert R.: 35, 9068 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, careless operation, driving under suspension.
March 6
Anderson, Dalvin J.: 27, 2731 Appleton Ave., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, public intimidation, fugitive-Tarrant County Texas.
Jannise, Roman C.: 48, 10444 Blackwater Road, Baker, stalking, simple criminal damage to property.
March 7
Little, Raymond J.: 46, 13638 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, no signal lamps.
Monsanto, Indria C.: 36, 5005 Londstreet Place, Bossier, speeding, driving under suspension.
March 8
Emery, Sherman D.: 43, 7245 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Fazande, Javon V.: 41, 6157 Singleton Drive, Marrero, speeding, driving under suspension, following too close, no insurance, fake/altered license plate.
Jones, Demarco K.: 30, 404 Wyandotte Drive, Shreveport, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
Pittman, Jonathon D.: 34, 4303 Cooper Lane, Jackson, bench warrant-possession of Schedule II.
March 10
Brown, Louis A.: 48, 11585 North Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrant-possession with intent to distribute marijuana.