ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board agreed March 16 to authorize the board president and vice president to negotiate a new contract with Superintendent Hollis Milton.
The meeting’s agenda originally called for possible approval of a new contract after a closed-door session, but after considerable discussion the item was changed to a general discussion without excluding the public.
When he asked to have the item put on the agenda, Milton said he was under the impression that four board members are now serving the last of three consecutive terms set by a 2012 constitutional amendment and local option election.
With his contract now expiring at the end of 2023, Milton said he thought he would have only one year to work with four, or more, new members who would be elected in 2022.
Board attorney Bob Hammonds said, however, that the three-term limit began running for members elected in 2014, regardless of how many terms they had served before the law took effect.
The four, Board President Milton Coats, Vice President Kelly O’Brien, Amanda McKinney and Sara Wilson-Rogers, are only in the second of their three possible terms, according to Hammonds.
The board could extend Milton’s contract by a year, regardless, as long as it does not extend beyond half of the next board term, 2023-2026.
At Hammonds’ suggestion, the board authorized Coats and O’Brien to negotiate with Milton on a possible new contract that could be presented at the board’s April 20 meeting. Wilson-Rogers voted against allowing the negotiations.
If the board votes on a new, longer contract, the attorney said he recommends making some changes that are not in the current agreement.
One change would note that state law now allows a board to appoint an interim superintendent for the last 90 days of a superintendent’s contract if the board has notified that superintendent it does not intend to renew his or her contract.
Without a provision for an interim superintendent, a school system could be left without leadership if a board decides against renewing the contract. The superintendent could simply walk off the job without penalty, which Hammonds said has happened in other school systems.
On another matter, the board learned that a contractor building the new Freshman Academy at the high school is ready to pour the slab for the part of the building that will connect to a portion of an existing building.
Through the efforts of the central office and high school office staffs, arrangements have been made to allow the contractor to begin interior demolition work where the new structure joins the existing building five to seven days before the Easter break.
The interior demolition should be finished when students and staff return from the holidays.