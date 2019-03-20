The West Feliciana Parish Extension office in St. Francisville will hold a Master Gardener certification class beginning Aug. 7.
The classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Nov. 6 at 10032 W. Feliciana Parkway in St. Francisville. The course fee is $185. The application is available at lsuagcenter.com/FelicianaMG or contact County Agent Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 683-3101. Applications are due May 1.
The Louisiana Master Gardener Program is a volunteer development program offered by the LSU AgCenter. Master Gardener volunteers are highly trained and provide proven, research-based educational programs to Louisiana residents, according to a news release.
Participants in the Master Gardener class receive more than 40 hours of horticulture training in topics such as botany, plant propagation, entomology, plant pathology, weed science, soils, pesticide safety, lawn care, vegetables, fruits and herbaceous plants.