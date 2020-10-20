The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 5-11:
Oct. 5
Reed, Nicole: 30; 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, distribution of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, must use turning signals
Oct. 7
Anderson, Dalvin: 27; 2731 Appleton Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrant
Oct. 8
Ard, Ashley: 30; 9745 Morris Road, St. Francisville; simple battery
Nicosia, Jonathan: 26; 17115 Frenchtown Road, Greenwell Springs; resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer
Oct. 9
Cammack, Christopher: 20, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; driver must be licensed, switched plates
Graves, Shelby: 38; 8054 W. Lakeshore, Ethel; theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Hobgood, Jeremy: 3746 La. 966, St. Francisville; theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Oct. 10
Roach, Tyquincy: 27; 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; illegal possession of stolen things, contempt of court
Davis, Kiante: 24; 8477 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, criminal trespassing, simple criminal damage to property
Oct. 11
Bailey, Rosanquette: 27; 6671 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property