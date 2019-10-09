Chad Graves, left, and Hunter Giroir hold a check from Cecil Graves Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Baseball for $1,000 to support the West Feliciana High School baseball program. They also donated equipment. The money will be used to purchase additional equipment and facility upgrades.

To further support the West Feliciana High baseball team, the West Feliciana Diamond Backers Club is hosting its fifth annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Nov. 3 at The Bluffs Golf Course. For information email wfdiamondbackers@gmail.com or contact any West Feliciana High School baseball coach or player.