Three West Feliciana High School senior athletes recently signed letters of intent to play sport at the college level.
Braden Corkern signed with Baton Rouge Community College to play baseball. Elise Lamartiniere will move on to Louisiana College to play softball. Abbi Tycer will compete at Millsaps College in softball.
“We are so proud to have these student-athletes represent the West Feliciana athletic department as they move on to compete at the college level,” Athletic Director Shelley Genre said. “Their dedication and hard work within the program have produced some very exciting opportunities, and we wish them the best of luck. Go Saints.”