New basketball head coach at West Feliciana
As I’ve said before, there are a ton of changes coming to the West Feliciana High School athletic program this summer.
Longview, Texas, native Tyler Howsen is the new head coach of the basketball program at West Feliciana High School. He served as assistant coach last year.
Howsen is a graduate of Texas Tech. While still in college, Howsen was an assistant coach at South Plains College, and helped the team become national junior college champions in his second year. After graduating, Howsen moved to LSU, where he was a graduate assistant under Johnny Jones. He transitioned to Christian Life Academy, where he was an assistant before serving as head coach at St. John School in Plaquemine.
I spoke to Howsen about how it felt to be the new head coach at West Feliciana. He said he’s very excited and it was an easy transition. He said he has always viewed West Feliciana as a place he would not mind being “forever.” It was clear to me from speaking to him that he is not there to advance his own career, but rather he is at West Feliciana for the long haul.
He said the team “could be really good next year.”
“We have the potential to start five seniors next year, and they’re all great,” Howsen said. They have six seniors on the squad: Aaron Spears, Robert Smith, Crishawn Fountain, Harrison Leak, and the likely starting point guard, Jaden Davis.
Howsen said there is a good group of juniors on the team. “The juniors are bigger than the seniors for the most part. Most of the seniors are more guard-like, while the juniors are the big forwards.” A couple of the juniors he mentioned were Clarence Emery and Nick Mack, who are both sure to make an impact next season even if they don’t earn starting positions.
Howsen also talked about what the keys to success will be for this team. “We’re hitting the weight room pretty hard right now,” he said. Howsen wants his players to take advantage of the offseason, continuing to get stronger before things kick into high gear. He said he is going to put a huge emphasis on pure fundamentals of the game. “Our guys are super athletic, but we do have to work on some of the fundamentals,” he said.
With the combination of hitting the weight room, working on fundamentals and perfecting the defense, there is only one missing piece. Howsen told me that they have spent the summer playing at team camps, with the goal of getting a hold on what the offense is going to be like come regular season play.
It seems to me that if they can fit all these pieces together, this year’s squad is going to be one to look out for in the district and even the state.