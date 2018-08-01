Macie Cannon, like typical 5-year-olds, is excited about starting kindergarten this fall. She likes to dance and play games with her friends. One of her best friends is a 900-pound veteran show horse name Ty, and they are forming a winning partnership in the world of competitive horse showmanship.
Macie will be returning to Bains Elementary School as a kindergartner in the fall, but she has started a résumé that includes winning her first local horse show, competing in an Arabian horse regional show and being featured in a national equestrian magazine.
The saying “It takes a village to raise a child” also is key to raising a little equestrian. Veterinarian Leah Le Beouf, Macie’s great-aunt, owns and shows an Arabian show horse and is Macie’s mentor. Next, a grandmother power duo — Prairieville's D’André Blouin and Risë Cannon, of St. Francisville — supports Macie’s travel and training efforts while serving as co-captains of the cheering squad.
Macie is shy and quiet in first encounters, but she lights up when horses are involved. Both grandmothers agree that horses are her first love. Cannon added, “she says she was born to dance,” but Macie quickly corrected “I was born to dance on a horse.”
If the love of horses has a genetic marker, Macie has a double dose from both families that also share football connections and high visibility in parishes on opposite sides of the Baton Rouge region. Macie’s great-grandfather, LSU legend and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, raised thoroughbreds in St. Francisville until his death in May. Risë Cannon says none of the children or grandchildren have the strong passion for horses that she sees developing in little Macie.
Macie’s Blouin family has strong ties to Ascension and St. James parishes. Her father Leon Blouin, a former Dutchtown High star quarterback, was on horses as soon as he could walk, and his sister Lauren Blouin was the first African-American Gonzales Jambalaya Festival queen. Their mother, D’André Blouin, is a longtime Ascension educator.
Le Beouf explained her history with horses started in St. James Parish with her grandfather. “I was on a horse before I had muscle tone,” she said. “He just fostered that love for horses. I had a pony, a miniature horse named Brownie, and I had full-sized horses and then I started showing.”
Le Beouf says her nephew showed an early interest in horses and he started riding with her during the Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans. “We did a lot of the bigger parades in New Orleans and he came trail riding with me,” she said.
When Macie was very young, she also showed an interest in horses, and Le Beouf started putting her on whatever horse was available. Next, Le Beouf started hinting to her sister that Macie was ready to start “leadline.”
Leadline is a horse show class for very young children who are under the age of 7 years. An adult or older child actually leads the horse in-hand, while the child that is judged sits on the horse and usually holds the reins, but only for the sake of appearance, as the actual control of the animal rests with the handler on the ground.
“It’s age-appropriate for the beginner kids just to get them accustomed to being in the show arena and being in front of the judges on horse," Le Beouf said. “She’s in her full regalia and I’m in the same outfit, and we walk around the arena in front of the judges.”
In two years, when Macie is 7, she will graduate to a class of competition called the Walk Trot. It’s still limited, but she will have more control of the horse.
Macie’s first show was a local competition in Gonzales and she won, qualifying for a regional competition. Le Beouf said the Gonzales show was very convenient because Macie’s family could see her in her first official horse show.
Le Beouf started training locally at Joe Gangi’s Gangi Training Center in Prairieville and often travels to Bay Area Equestrian Center in Pearland, Texas, the home of her show horse Tabasco, lovingly referred to as “Basco.” Bay Area facility offers a riding academy and is national caliber Arabian show resource. Macie also travels to the Texas facility to train on Basco.
Macie rode Ty (or Tyson) in the local competition and plans were made to ride Basco for regionals, but those plans changed.
Ty is officially a retired show horse and Le Beouf said Ty had developed a dislike of showing. “Everybody has their ‘own thing’ and it’s just not his thing; it does not agree with him," Le Beouf explained. “But he loves Macie.”
“With me, he was totally different, but when I put Macie on him, he was a whole different horse,” she said. “He did so well with her; he went out there and he did his thing and was so very calm.
During a recent training ride, Macie moved her tiny hands across Ty’s mane to reassure him that he’s doing a good job. Macie knows that a big part of her job in competition is to smile and talk to her horse. “He’s a good boy and he’s my friend,” she softly beamed and added, “When we do good, I get applause and Ty, he gets carrots!”
The grandmother duo led the regional entourage to Fort Worth, Texas. “All of our schedules were open, so we loaded up and went,” Risë Cannon said.
Macie caught the national spotlight at the Fort Worth regionals and was later featured in Arabian Horse Times magazine. That spotlight has little effect on the soon-to-be kindergartner. Her favorite animals are horses, her favorite playtime is riding horses.
She does enjoy movies, however, and her favorite movie is "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron." Macie seems to incorporate that fiction in her own time on Ty because the fictional horse shares or dominates the limelight. “He is the hero — he saves people — and I want to be the hero too,” Macie said.