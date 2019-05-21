ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana School Board Tuesday approved a contract with Volkert Inc. to serve as its program manager for building a new elementary school and other school projects, including a freshman academy.
The contract, approved on a 3-1 vote, puts Volkert in charge of managing projects funded by a $52.6 million bond issue approved by voters on May 4.
Board members Helen Whitfield, Angie Norwood, and Milton Coats voted in favor of the measure with Sara Wilson-Rogers casting the dissenting vote.
Board members Kelly O’Brien and Amanda McKinney were absent.
“It seems like we will be spending unnecessary money at some points with this contract,” Rogers said.
She also expressed concern about Norwood being a relatively new board member and two of the other members being absent from the meeting and therefore unable to vote.
But schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said it's vital that the system have a manager to oversee the work and defended the contract terms.
“I’ve researched it and talked to other superintendents and this percentage is in line with other contracts," Milton said. We can’t do this without a program manager. We are a small district and we don’t have the qualified personnel.”
He asked the board to vote for the contract so the work could begin as soon as possible.
Under the contract's terms, Volkert will receive 3.8 percent of the total project cost.
The new elementary school, which will replace 56-year-old Bains Elementary, is expected to cost about $42 million. The freshman academy should cost $6 million to build, renovation of the high school’s career and technical educational building is expected to be $3 million and $500,000 would be used to overhaul the high school auditorium.
The district plans to purchase for $850,000 a 42-acre piece of land located near the district’s other schools on which to build the elementary school, however, that money will come from the school system’s surplus, not the bond issue.
Volkert's Marco Gonzales told the board that all of the projects, from design to completed construction of all the components including the freshman academy and the new elementary school, should take three years.
In response to questions from the board, Gonzales said demographic surveys indicate that West Feliciana Parish Schools will be critically full within 5 years, necessitating the quick timeline.
The next step in the process is coming up with specific budgets and schedules for each of the projects, hiring architects, and completing surveys and other assessments necessary before design begins, Gonzales told the board.
The board also heard a presentation by DeDe Riggins of Government Consultants Inc., which is assisting the board in implementing the bond issue.
Riggins emphasized the need for the school board to establish both a construction and a bond issue timeline to aid with planning and staying in compliance with government requirements.
Once the school board begins the bond issue process, it should receive at least some of the money and be able to begin projects within 5 months, she said.
In other business, the board voted to accept the resignation of District 2 School Board member Kevin Beauchamp and appoint Scotty Owens to serve in his place until an election can be held.
Beauchamp is resigning to serve on the board of Dixie Electric Membership Corporation (Demco).
Milton said that, following tradition, he asked Beauchamp for a recommendation and Beauchamp requested Owens be appointed to replace him.
The board also voted to call for a special election to fill Beauchamp’s seat to be held on October 12 with a runoff on November 16, if necessary.
The winner of the election will serve out the remainder of Beauchamp’s term, set to expire in 2020.
Beauchamp served on the school board for 19 years and spent 8 years as its president.
As vice president, Coats Tuesday night moved up to being president of the board, replacing Beauchamp until the board can elect a new president and vice president.
That election is expected to take place at the next scheduled board meeting, June 18.