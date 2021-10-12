The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 27-Oct. 3:
Sept. 29
Albert, Dimitri: 33; 9291 Saizon Road, New Roads; theft less than $1,000, misrepresentation to an officer, no proof of insurance/registration, driver must be licensed, switched motor vehicle identification, fugitive warrant
Davis, Jaydon: 19; 5993 Street B, St. Francisville; production, manufacture, distribution Schedule I
Mullen, Avery: 20; 8470 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; production, manufacture, distribution Schedule I, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by convicted felon
McKeel, Shaquille: 26; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Oct. 1
Anderson, Vontrea: 28; 9878 Street D, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $300
Washington, Renode: 47; 5945 Street A, St. Francisville; bench warrant