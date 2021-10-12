The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 27-Oct. 3:

Sept. 29

Albert, Dimitri: 33; 9291 Saizon Road, New Roads; theft less than $1,000, misrepresentation to an officer, no proof of insurance/registration, driver must be licensed, switched motor vehicle identification, fugitive warrant

Davis, Jaydon: 19; 5993 Street B, St. Francisville; production, manufacture, distribution Schedule I

Mullen, Avery: 20; 8470 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; production, manufacture, distribution Schedule I, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

McKeel, Shaquille: 26; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Oct. 1

Anderson, Vontrea: 28; 9878 Street D, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $300

Washington, Renode: 47; 5945 Street A, St. Francisville; bench warrant

View comments