ST. FRANCISVILLE — Tax proposals to fund parish road and bridge work and the parish hospital will not appear on West Feliciana Parish election ballots this fall.
The West Feliciana Parish Council agreed Monday to outlaw a strip club that may or may not have been planned for the parish, but members could not agree on a method of asking for funds to address acknowledged critical infrastructure needs.
Two possible solutions that were discussed and defeated involved changes to existing sales taxes that benefit West Feliciana Parish Hospital.
Supporters of the parish-owned hospital again appealed to council members to leave the existing tax structure in place, saying it's too early to determine whether the hospital's new facilities and operating plan will generate enough money to eliminate the need for public tax dollars.
The original ordinance on Monday's agenda, similar to one that died earlier this year, would have asked voters to extend two half-cent sales for seven years, with the revenues to be divided 50-50 between the hospital and the parish Road and Bridge Fund beginning in 2020.
The ballot also would have included a separate request for voters to approve a new 10-year, six-mill property tax, again with the revenue divided between the hospital and road and bridge needs.
Both half-cent sales taxes now benefit the hospital alone. One is collected throughout the parish and the other everywhere except in St. Francisville.
Councilman Mel Percy introduced an amendment to the original proposed ordinance that would have shifted, with voter approval, the entire sales tax revenue stream from the hospital to the parish Road and Bridge Fund. The amendment also would have dropped the property tax from the Dec. 8 election package.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, 11 people spoke against tinkering with the hospital's funding because state reimbursements for unpaid emergency room services have
They also warned that a financial crunch for the hospital would chip away at its services, including 24-hour ambulance service operating from the facility.
Parish President Kevin Couhig, who said 14 or 15 parish bridges are in danger of being closed, backed the amendment.
He said voters would have an "up or down" vote on transferring the sales taxes from the hospital to the parish road program, while the hospital board would have two years to ask the public for additional funding.
The amendment failed, however, with only Percy and Bill May supporting it. Members Sydney Picou Walker, Melvin Young and council President John C. Thompson voting against it.
The original ordinance nearly did not make it to a vote, until Couhig said Thompson could make a motion to approve it. Percy then seconded the motion "for discussion only."
"Let the people decide. People are driving on unsafe roads. People are living behind bridges that the state will close," Couhig said.
The proposal failed, however, with Thompson and May supporting it, and Picou Walker, Young and Percy opposed.
The council voted 4-1, with Young dissenting without comment, to approve an ordinance prohibiting nudity in sexually oriented businesses where alcohol is served. May said the new law is modeled on an East Baton Rouge ordinance.
The ordinance came up after a sign appeared on property in Starhill with a lewd suggestion that a strip club was planned for the location.
Council members said little in passing the ordinance, although Percy said in an email to his constituents the sign was placed as a joke.
In other action, the council:
- Reappointed John Alberstadt, Alan Kirkpatrick and Tip Pace to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Neil A. Wright Jr., Glenn Thomas, Leonard White Sr. and C.B. Owen to the Gas District board.
- Hired Duplantis Design Group for $55,000 to design improvements at West Feliciana Sports Park to include a multi-purpose support building with covered seating, restrooms, a playground splash pad and other features.
- Heard Public Works Director Jim Ferguson report that the state will replace three dilapidated wooden bridges on Peterson Road this year and two on Sligo Road next year, including the elimination of the low-water bridge over Bayou Sara.