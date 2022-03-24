JohnHenry Thorne, of West Feliciana High, is working to start his business Pack UP, thanks to a $500 award he received after the recent Community Pitch.
The week of March 7, Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge hosted its annual Community Pitch, a "Shark Tank"-like investor panel for the participating students.
More than 200 people were at the LSU Business Education Complex, including guests Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, LSU Executive Vice President Kimberly Lewis, and the LSU College of Business Dean Jared Llorens.
Students worked since September to develop a business plan and presentation, and at the event had 3 minutes to pitch for start-up funding from a panel of five local executives.
Thorne's presentation may be seen at https://youtu.be/LhHD50Z5ko8.
Students who will be in eighth through 12th grade next year interested in the YEA program can visit www.yeabr.org/refer or apply at www.yeabr.org/apply.