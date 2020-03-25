At Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville, one strategy used to help students develop their reading skills is for teachers to use one-on-one reading conferences to assess children's progress and identify the best ways to help them advance.
Bains Lower Elementary School teachers check up on young readers' progress
- Staff report
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
