Susan Ivy conducts a reading conference with Tahj Williams at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville.

At Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville, one strategy used to help students develop their reading skills is for teachers to use one-on-one reading conferences to assess children's progress and identify the best ways to help them advance. 

