The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 5-12:
Feb. 7
Carmenia, Roderick E.: 50, 5928 Street A, St. Francisville, window tint, driving under suspension.
Feb. 8
Davis, Every D.: 32, 3834 Dalton St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Marchand, Gabriel L.: 40, 12230 Graham Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Feb. 9
Garcia, Marco A.: 31, 11240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Metz, Eric G: 51, 100 Rue de Monceau, Broussard, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Feb. 10
Smith, Keiosha L.: 28, 7308 Marshall Bond Road, Zachary, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
Feb. 11
Jones, Calvin D.: 53, 2312 Whitestown Road, Centerville, Mississippi, driving on right side of road, no driver's license, no insurance.