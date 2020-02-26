The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 5-12:

Feb. 7

Carmenia, Roderick E.: 50, 5928 Street A, St. Francisville, window tint, driving under suspension.

Feb. 8

Davis, Every D.: 32, 3834 Dalton St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

Marchand, Gabriel L.: 40, 12230 Graham Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.

Feb. 9

Garcia, Marco A.: 31, 11240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.

Metz, Eric G: 51, 100 Rue de Monceau, Broussard, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.

Feb. 10

Smith, Keiosha L.: 28, 7308 Marshall Bond Road, Zachary, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Feb. 11

Jones, Calvin D.: 53, 2312 Whitestown Road, Centerville, Mississippi, driving on right side of road, no driver's license, no insurance.

