ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council voted Monday to declare 86 acres in the parish's industrial park as surplus and to authorize a negotiated sale of the property to an unnamed industrial prospect.
The meeting was the final regular session for Parish President Kevin Couhig, who is resigning effective Dec. 10.
State Rep. Kenny Havard won the remainder of Couhig's unexpired term in the Nov. 6 primary with 2,673 votes, or 58 percent of the vote. Lauren Field had 1,277 votes, and Council President John Thompson finished with 630. All three are Republicans.
The council also met Tuesday to certify the election results.
An election for new four-year terms for parish president and council members will be held next fall.
The parish created the industrial park between U.S. 61 and the Mississippi River several years ago, and Couhig said three of four tracts remain.
He said he is dealing with an industrial entity that wants to buy 86 acres for a new industrial plant "that the public won't even see" but may offer 100 new jobs.
The parish is asking $15,000 per acre for land it purchased for $9,500 per acre several years ago, he said.
The industrial park property already has been vetted through a process that certifies the land is ready for immediate construction without the necessity of new environmental studies or other regulatory concerns.
"They'll have all of their questions answered," Couhig said.
On another matter, the council voted Monday to seek state Bond Commission approval to borrow $5,825,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a proposed $7.7 million improvement project for Water District 13, which serves much of the parish.
The 40-year loan would be at an interest rate not to exceed 4.5 percent.
The project, developed by the Baton Rouge engineering firm of Owen and White, would include two new water wells, the addition and replacement of pressure relief valves, booster pumps to equalize pressure throughout the parish, and the addition of new water lines.
The loan conditions likely will require a small rate increase, Couhig said.
The federal agency also has approved a $1.93 million grant for the project.
As for the transition, Couhig said Havard will take the oath of office at 5 p.m. Dec. 10, immediately before the next regular council meeting.
"Thank you for working with me. It's been a really wonderful experience," Couhig said of his five-year tenure.
Couhig said his accomplishments include implementing the parish's home-rule charter, developing a professional executive team to carry out the government's day-to-day functions, resolving a 20-year dispute with the Louisiana Tax Commission over the distribution of River Bend power plant taxes in the parish's favor, and resolving a lawsuit over ownership of the old ferry landing property.
He said he also got $3 million in state funding to develop the riverfront property for the public's use and for docking Mississippi River excursion boats, purchased and developed the industrial park, turned an empty grocery store into a community center, initiated the water system improvements, made numerous improvements at the parish sports park, and reorganized the parish's road and bridge maintenance crews.
Couhig said his final recommendation to the council is to "be on the side of growth."