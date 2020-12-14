ST. FRANCISVILLE — Mayor Billy D’Aquilla and Town Attorney Jesse L. Means Jr. closed out their careers as town officials Dec. 8, the last scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting for the year.
The meeting also was the final session for Alderman Bryan Kelley, who did not seek reelection for another term in the Nov. 3 election. Board member Susie Tully, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
A proclamation from the board noted that D’Aquilla is winding up 48 years and six months of service as an alderman, mayor pro tem and mayor.
He served 12 years as an alderman, including eight years as mayor pro tem, before he was elected mayor in 1984.
The proclamation lauded D’Aquilla for maintaining an open-door policy as mayor, leaving the town in excellent financial shape, working with other public officials and the Louisiana Municipal Association to promote and better the town and for being “a model of public service.”
D’Aquilla took a victory lap, of sorts, during the meeting, by noting that town voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase by a 74% margin in the Dec. 5 election to build a new sewage treatment plant that is not threatened by long periods of flooding on the Mississippi River.
“I’d like to thank the people of St. Francisville. Without this, we couldn’t do what we need to do,” he said.
He also circulated a long list of grants totaling $5.38 million that he helped obtain during the past 15 years for public works projects, utility system improvements, streets and bridges, sidewalks and equipment.
The larges grant, nearly $1.5 million, was used to relocate gas, water and sewer lines during a U.S. 61 widening project.
Means was appointed town attorney on July 1, 1976, and has attended more than 1,000 town meetings in that capacity, according to his proclamation. His service included helping draft a code of ordinances for the town.
The board also accepted an audit report delivered by Tommy Naquin, of the Postlethwaite & Netterville accounting firm.
Naquin said the audit showed no adverse findings that would require reporting to the state legislative auditor, and his firm’s report gave an unqualified opinion on the accuracy of the audited financial statements.
He said the various funds associated with town operations showed “extremely healthy” fund balances, way in excess of what would be needed to fund normal expenses during any year.
The board also accepted the mayor and Police Chief Scott Ford’s recommendation to hire Richard Parson Jr. as a fulltime police officer.
Mayor-elect Robert Leake’s term begins Jan. 1. Andy D’Aquilla, the mayor’s son, and Al Lemoine will join returning members Gigi Robertson, Rucker Leake and Abby Cochran on the Board of Aldermen.