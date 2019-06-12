The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 22-29:
May 23
Allen, Tenieta L.: 51, 625 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, illegal possession of stolen things.
Arbuthnot, Cornelius C.: 32, 15 Mt. Carmel Drive, Natchez, Mississippi, fugitive – Concordia Parish.
Bauer, Marcus A.: 28, 2716 Everett St., Jackson, bench warrant – theft, negligent injuring, driving under suspension.
Hall, Feather J.: 37, 7539 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville, exploitation of persons with infirmities, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of felony theft.
Robinson Jr., Emmett G.: 70, 15084 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated.
May 24
Richardson, Breianna T.: 23, 2761 Babytown Lane, Brusly, interfering with police officer, resisting arrest.
Richardson, Taylor D.: 24, 2761 Babytown Lane, Brusly, speeding, driving under suspension, revoked license plate.
May 25
Coates, Dandridge L.: 26, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, Mississippi, simple possession of marijuana, driving on right side of road, no driver's license, no evidence of insurance.
Seal Jr., Charles S.: 46, 13643 La. 10, St. Francisville, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Snowden, Laterrica T.: 21, 6000 Street C, St. Francisville, speeding, careless operation, child restraint required.
May 26
Borne, Brandon M.: 43, 8388 Magnolia Blvd., Denham Springs, speeding, driving while intoxicated, driving on right side of road, driving under suspension, open container.
Peck, Lawrence E.: 30, 12788 Polk Bannon, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, light required for license plate.
Toussaint, Leroy J.: 28, 139 Cherry St., New Roads, speeding, driving under suspension.
May 27
Holloway III, John T.: 52, 11930 Hamilton Road, St. Francisville, resisting an officer.
Smith, Donald L.: 49, 11980 Hamilton Road, St. Francisville, possession of methamphetamine.
May 28
Minor, Victor J.: 30, 11735 Givens Road, St. Francisville, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.