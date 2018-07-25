ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen voted 3-1 Tuesday to ask the town's Planning and Zoning Commission to begin the process of rezoning the old St. Francisville High School site, which the School Board wants to sell.
Mayor Billy D'Aquilla said the 27-acre site is zoned for institutional purposes, which limits its possible use, without a zoning change, to nursing homes, jails or other institutional structures.
The board voted to ask the Planning and Zoning Commission to consider a change to R-2 residential, which the mayor and Alderman Brian Kelly said is the same zoning as that in the neighboring Pecan Grove residential area.
Alderwoman Abby Cochran voted against the request, suggesting the move is premature because the School Board has not hired a broker to market the property.
"I think we're on a very fine line when we rezone property when the property owner hasn't asked for it," she said.
School Superintendent Hollis Milton said the School Board's attorney has advised the board not to rezone the property, as surplus property is normally offered for sale without new restrictions.
Milton said, however, that R-2 seems to be the safest bet because it matches the nearest residential area.
Alderman Rucker Leake said the new owner could go through the rezoning process again if it were to be developed as a Planned Unit Development. He said R-2 allows condominiums, but the board could restrict their construction through the density limits in the town's ordinances.
Alderwoman Gigi Robertson joined Leake and Kelly in supporting the mayor's request.
D'Aquilla said the rezoning process will involve six advertisements in the official journal and two public hearings, allowing residents plenty of opportunities to state their views on the proposed zoning change.
Milton said the School Board is wrapping up its search for a broker to handle the sale.
On another matter, the Board of Aldermen voted to lift a partial moratorium on construction in the Historic District that was imposed several years ago as the town's Historic District Commission began developing new construction guidelines.
Under the partial moratorium, property owners had to get the Board of Aldermen's approval for new construction, but with guidelines approved last month, the town can resume its normal procedure, the mayor said.