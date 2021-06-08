NATCHITOCHES — Five members of the class of 2021 were recently inducted into the LSMSA Hall of Fame during the Senior Recognition Ceremony on May 14 in Prather Coliseum at Northwestern State University.
Each year, a committee of faculty and staff from the Living and Learning Community selects seniors for the Robert A. Alost Award. Selection into the Hall of Fame is the highest honor a student can be awarded and is based on exceptional performance in academics, residential life, extracurricular activities and service to the school.
The 2021 inductees are Victoria McMillan, of St. Francisville; Paige Delsa, of Mandeville; Andrea Chen, of Natchitoches; Allison Johnson, of Lake Charles; and Vani Pandian, of Mandeville.
McMillan’s transcript sports some of the most challenging the LSMSA has to offer in each discipline, including medieval history, modern genetics and vector calculus, a news release said. Once graduated, she will have earned 1 1/2 times the required credits in math, almost double the requirements in science, and another 4.5 credits in computer science and engineering courses, earning a 4.0.
She was asked to work for a math faculty member and as a writing center tutor.
McMillan led school tours, talked to parents, and exchanged emails and texts with prospective students.
She was a starter on the volleyball team as a sophomore and led the Blue team to a victory in Senior SLAMT while playing five different sports.
“One of our favorite things about being a part of the Louisiana School is how humbling it can be to interact with a genuinely remarkable young person, and I truly can’t think of a better way to describe this award recipient than exactly that: genuinely remarkable,” said Steve Horton, school executive director. “Honestly, if we had to find a flaw with this student (aside from helping coach Dale set up the gym), it would probably be her inability to say no; she’s always willing to help a teacher or a friend in need in any way that she can."
The honor is named for the school’s founder Dr. Robert A. Alost, who served as director for four years before moving to NSU as president. Each student’s name will appear on a plaque that hangs in the high school, and a group photo will be added to the Hall of Fame display.