The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen accepted the resignation of Town Clerk Shannon Sturgeon at its July 26 meeting.
Mayor Robert P. Leake and the board also honored the memory of former Alderman James C. Davis, who died July 3.
Sturgeon completed nine years as town clerk in July and holds Louisiana Master Municipal Clerk credentials from the state association of municipal clerks.
She is moving to Alabama, where her husband has taken a position with an International Paper Co. facility.
Leake, who took office in January, 2021, said he’s not sure he would have taken the job if Sturgeon had not been available to help him get started.
The board agreed to pay her as a part-time employee to help with the transition as former deputy clerk Stacy Orr moves into the clerk’s position.
Davis, who served on the board from Jan. 1, 1998, through Dec. 31, 2016, was an employee of James River Corp., served in a number of civic organizations and coached youth baseball teams in addition to serving on the Board of Aldermen.
His family accepted a copy of the resolution adopted by the mayor and aldermen to remember his service.