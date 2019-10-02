EMMITSBURG, Maryland — The U.S. Fire Service will honor one firefighter from Louisiana, who died in the line of duty, during the 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. He is among the 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and 27 firefighters who died in previous years who will be remembered at the official national service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Deputy Chief Russell A. Achord, 48, of the West Feliciana Parish Fire Protection District 1, died Jan. 17, 2018, while assisting at the scene of a wreck. He was struck by a pickup pulling a trailer that lost control on the icy roads and drove through the incident scene. Achord also worked with the Zachary Fire Department.
His name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the Academy grounds. The national tribute is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Fire Administration.
More than 5,000 people, including families, friends, members of Congress, administration officials and firefighters are expected to attend. Firefighter honor guards and pipe and drum units from across the U.S. will participate in the national remembrance.
