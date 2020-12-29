IMG_9919.JPG

Superintendent Hollis Milton, left, and school resource Officer Corey Bennett, right, celebrate with Bains Lower Elementary Stella Brown, Kalli Dunn, King Ernest, Brooklyn Reed, Colt Estep, Sam Gilfoil, Hunter Links, Parker Ruff and Garrick Gordon for making the Accelerated Reader 25-point club. Students received a signed minivolleyball or a signed football from the West Feliciana High volleyball and football teams.

 Provided photo

Bains Lower Elementary students were rewarded for making the Accelerated Reader 25-point club. Students received a signed mini volleyball or a signed football from the West Feliciana High volleyball and football teams.

View comments