The Alexander Sterling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Oct. 16 at the Zachary Presbyterian Church.
Stephanie Breeden, a social worker and CASA recruiter was the guest speaker, telling members that CASA volunteers are needed. She explained how a CASA volunteer is the child's voice in court. Usually these children have been taken from the parents and placed in foster homes because they have been abused or neglected.
Vice Regent Tanya Lawton conducted the meeting. Hostesses were Patricia Babin, Carolyn Baxter, Brenda Ellzey, Mary Anna Leverett and Brenda Triche.
On Oct. 5, the president-general of the national society announced that DAR had reached its one millionth member. This was celebrated by a "One in a Million" campaign. Locally, the Alexander Stirling chapter welcomed two new members, Sharon Gauthier and Janice Reinhardt.
For information about the local DAR chapter, contact Anne Klein, regent, at (225) 721-0697.