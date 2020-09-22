Jamie Rodgers’ U.S. history class at West Feliciana High experienced what it was like arriving at Ellis Island as immigrants in 1900 by using virtual readily headsets during a recent assignment.
West Feliciana High students get virtual taste of immigration in 1900
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
