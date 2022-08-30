The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 15-21:

Aug. 16

Williams, Herman: 33; 5919 Street C, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Aug. 17

Maxwell, Shirley: 73; 10324 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation

Russell, Lorita: 46; 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; simple assault

Hubbard, Joshua: 41; 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Roberts, Brent: 38; 5768 Cypress St., St. Francisville; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Aug. 18

Bell, Braylon: 21; 7354 Marshall Bond Road, Zachary; simple possession of marijuana

Aug. 19

Buxton, Myron: 61; 12356 Starhill Trace, St. Francisville; molestation of a juvenile, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV

