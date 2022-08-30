The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 15-21:
Aug. 16
Williams, Herman: 33; 5919 Street C, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Aug. 17
Maxwell, Shirley: 73; 10324 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation
Russell, Lorita: 46; 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; simple assault
Hubbard, Joshua: 41; 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Roberts, Brent: 38; 5768 Cypress St., St. Francisville; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Aug. 18
Bell, Braylon: 21; 7354 Marshall Bond Road, Zachary; simple possession of marijuana
Aug. 19
Buxton, Myron: 61; 12356 Starhill Trace, St. Francisville; molestation of a juvenile, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV