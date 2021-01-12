Every year, Louisiana 4-H inducts elite members into the 4-H Hall of Fame.
In 2020, West Feliciana 4-H announced West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman as one of the newest inductees into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame.
Spillman has served the Louisiana 4-H community for over 45 years in multiple volunteer roles, including camp volunteer leader and chaperone, as well as a regular supporter for the livestock show.
He has supported every fundraiser West Feliciana 4-H has hosted and was an integral part of the annual Sweet Potato Sale, and he regularly donates his time and resources to help youth take part in 4-H camp.
He has served on the state 4-H Foundation Board; the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association; the Homeland Security Committee and the Law Enforcement Committee for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators; the Board of Directors for the Southern States Boating Law Administrators; and the Law Enforcement Committee for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.