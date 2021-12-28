Stems Boutique Florist, a new St. Francisville business, celebrated its grand opening Dec. 1, with a sea of poinsettias and flowing prosecco.
Stems Boutique Florist, owned by licensed floral designer David Parker, has an inventory that includes home decor, gifts, candles, fresh flower selections, as well as custom floral design services.
“Since 2012, I have been providing clients in the West Feliciana area a large selection of custom flower arrangements that are catered to suit their specific requests,” Parker said. “With the support of my existing customers and the community, the next logical step was to open a brick-and-mortar location here in St. Francisville. The people in our parish expressed a desire for a unique selection of hard-to-come-by flowers, as well as custom special event arrangements, so here we are, answering that need for the fresh flower enthusiasts in our area.”
Stems is at 5689 Commerce St., Suite A, behind Birdman Cafe.