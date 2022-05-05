Watt Key, an award-winning author known for his fiction novels for young readers, recently visited West Feliciana Middle School.
His action-packed books appeal to reluctant readers and have been recognized with awards from Parent Choice and Time Magazine, a news release said. Through the Dollar General Literacy Grant, WFMS was able to invite Watt Key to the school to visit with students and families.
During the school day, Key met with students and answered questions about his books and career. The school hosted a family night where students brought their parents to hear the author speak.