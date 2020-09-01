The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 17-23:

Aug. 18

Delee, Delilah: 35; 5789 Sweet Olive Lane, St. Francisville; contempt of court, probation violation

Aug. 19

Green, Brandon: 23; 2296 Dawson Road, Jackson; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding

Aug. 20

Harrell, Jeffery: 34, 11208 U.S. 61, Wakefield; theft from a building, probation violation

Sterling, Roderick: 29; 11721 Givens Road, St. Francisville; contempt of court

Aug. 21

Russell, Alisha: 33; 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant

Aug. 22

Lane, Harry: 58; 626 1st West St., Woodville, Mississippi; speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, bench warrant

Aug. 23

Derozan, Joshua: 38; 3513 Oak Hills St., Zachary; speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended

