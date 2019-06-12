During a session of the Youth Legislature program of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge, 21 students from West Feliciana Middle School were inducted into the Hall of Fame for outstanding performance as a legislator or press delegate.
Bill sponsors and co-sponsors at Youth Legislature were Dashna Arbuthnot, Will D'Aquilla, Felipe Del Solar, Lucas Felton, Charles Fox-Smith, Thy Hong, Blaine Hord, André LeBlanc, Barron McClure, Courtland Patton, Jayden Polk and Da'Niya Sullivan.
Youth Legislature is a two-day mock legislative session held at the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Each year more than 1,800 middle school students throughout Louisiana come together to learn the legislative process through hands on experience. Students participate in the process and procedures of Louisiana state government. This program allows students to learn the legislative process first hand.