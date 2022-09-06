The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28:
Aug. 26
Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics.
Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Aug. 27
Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II narcotics
Aug. 28
Mulkey Jr., Michael: 42; 8050 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage