The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28:

Aug. 26

Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Aug. 27

Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II narcotics

Aug. 28

Mulkey Jr., Michael: 42; 8050 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage

