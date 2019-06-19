The third annual Gannon Achord Baseball Camp seeks to teach game, have fun
This past week West Feliciana High School was the site of the third annual Gannon Achord Baseball Camp. This is a fairly new tradition put forward by Gannon Achord, the head baseball coach at West Feliciana High School.
He built this camp from scratch in the hopes that he could help teach the game of baseball to the younger athletes in West Feliciana Parish.
Achord is in his fifth season coaching at West Feliciana and his fourth as head coach. He is a Baton Rouge native who graduated from Catholic High School and subsequently LSU, and now lives in St. Francisville. Fifty-one kids between the ages of 7 and 14 attended the weeklong camp in the hopes of learning more about baseball and having some fun.
Achord said he wanted his baseball program to give back to the youth in the community. “Some of the most valuable lessons I have learned in life, I learned from coaches on the baseball field,” Achord said.
Another motivation he has is to connect and build relationships with the young players from the parish because they are the future of his baseball program. And his expectations are simple. Achord said, “I want our coaching staff to work hard to try and ensure that each camper has a great experience.”
The coach said the camp is designed to develop skills by teaching fundamentals of baseball and gives campers the opportunity to work with the high school coaches, and high school and college players.
When speaking of the logistics of the camp and how it all works, coach Achord said, “Campers will be placed into age appropriate groups where detailed instruction will be provided in all aspects of the game, including hitting, fielding and pitching.”
“The goal is to create an atmosphere for young players in West Feliciana Parish that is conducive to learning and having a great baseball experience,” the coach said.
It is clear that Achord’s ultimate goal with the camp is not just to make these kids more well-rounded baseball players, but to make sure that everybody is out there having a fun day on the diamond.
And from speaking with Achord, it was clear this camp comes from a deep-rooted love for the game and the will to create that same love for baseball inside of the young players in West Feliciana Parish.