The St. Francisville Main Street Association and St. Francisville Merchants Association have formed an initiative to help support businesses during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, a news release said.
Titled St. Francisville Strong, the initiative launched a website — stfrancisvillestrong.com — to serve as a one-stop-shop to purchase gift certificates from participating shops, restaurants, attractions and lodgings. In addition to gift certificates, people can support the initiative by purchasing T-shirts and decal stickers with the “St. Francisville Strong” logo.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of these businesses are closed or have limited hours. Many of them do not have websites or ways to sell online. With that in mind, the goal of this initiative was to create a website that allows individuals to purchase gift certificates from different businesses directly from one website, the release said. The gift certificates are mailed directly to the customers free of charge. Each participating business is mailed a check for 100% of the gift certificates sold.
In addition to the website, the initiative has an Instagram and a Facebook page to help promote the participating businesses and gift certificate sales.