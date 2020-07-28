Members of Boy Scout Troop 61 from St. Francisville recently participated in the Summer Canoeing Trek at Northern Tier High Adventure Base, 22 miles northeast of Ely, Minnesota. The trek consisted of seven days of canoeing in which the crew covered 84 miles in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Each night the group camped in a different campsite each night. Paticpants include, from left, front row, Aiden Smith, Brayden Guillory, and Scoutmaster Lee Smith; middle row, Carter Lathrop, Adam Theriot, and Eddie Summit; and back row: Assistant Scoutmaster Steve Guillory, Interpreter Ryan Thiel and Crew Leader Chandler Achord.