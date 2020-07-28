Members of Boy Scout Troop 61, of St. Francisville, recently returned from a summer canoeing trek at Northern Tier High Adventure Base, located 22 miles northeast of Ely, Minnesota.
Eight local Scouts and leaders participated in the seven days of canoeing. The crew covered 84 miles in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Each night the group camped in a different campsite. In addition to the members from Troop 61, a trained staff member, called an interpreter, accompanies all crews on the trek.