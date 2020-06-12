West Feliciana Parish residents — both black and white — marched through downtown St. Francisville on Friday in a "March of Solidarity" with nationwide demonstrations over race and police brutality sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
The crowd, holding signs and wearing face masks, gathered at the corner of Royal and St. Ferdinand streets and marched through town, shouting slogans of the Black Lives Matter movement, including: “No Justice, No Peace” and chants of “Say Their Names” followed by a list of black people who have died in police custody or in confrontations with police officers.
Speakers sought to share their experiences in the community as a way to urge change, empowerment, social justice. Speakers Michael A.V. Mitchell and Reynaldo Mitchell spoke of an environment of oppression and a lack of voice that made their childhood uncomfortable and scarred by division.
West Feliciana schools Superintendent Hollis Milton urged unity as the community looked for ways to move forward and heal.
“Everyone is struggling with what we are seeing, and it’s been for much too long,” he said. “We’ve got to make a change, but it’s got to come from the heart for people to believe it.”
Speakers talked of wounds of social injustice both old and new. Mitchell spoke of the Floyd case, asking the crowd to imagine 30 seconds and then more of not being able to breathe and the loss of humanity necessary for someone to accept the life slipping away right under your knee.
Someone in the crowd shouted “mama, mama” in reference to the pleas that Floyd uttered before dying under police officer Derrick Chauvin’s knee.
Dyvar Anderson highlighted recent events in the community that have canceled the 48th Annual Audubon Pilgrimage. Anderson said the event tells one version of local history that eliminates the contributions of black people of the period and glorifies slavery. She urged all residents to tell their stories and the stories of their family.
Inclusion would not end the story, Anderson said, but add the missing parts. A website would be established to give a fully inclusive history of West Feliciana.
Hannah Ruth Leming, author of a petition to end or change the Audubon Pilgrimage, participated in the pilgrimage has a child and was shocked that it was ended without public discussion.
“I remember going to Oakley Plantation on a field trip and the whole plantation life being glorified and the real history of oppression never was told to me or my black classmates,” she said. “We didn't see the slave quarters and they were never even mentioned as being a part of this 'educational' field trip.”
Leming, an LSU graduate now living in Spain, hopes the story doesn’t end.
“If the Pilgrimage is to continue, it should reflect ALL of the history of the 1820s, not just the white history,” she said.
The march was organized by a 2020 West Feliciana High graduate who felt led to participate in social change despite being white. Anne-Claire Alberstadt reached out to her former eighth grade English teacher, Amanda Moorer. The two worked together to organize and recruit participants.
“I feel that St. Francisville needs to acknowledge the racial tensions that are so prevalent here,” Alberstadt said. “My goal for this march is to begin to bridge the gap between the communities in our town. My hope is that it opens people's hearts and minds and allows for hard conversations to take place. I want people to come together, black and white, to support one another in this important time in our history.”
Officers from both the police department and Sheriff’s Office were visible during the event. Interim Sheriff Brian Spillman estimated that the march attracted between 150 and 200 participants, and no problems were reported.