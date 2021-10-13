West Feliciana Middle school recently announced its student council members.
The sixth grade council includes Elizabeth Blanchard, Bailey Simmons, Abigail Parish, Jordan Gates, Ja’Mia Givens, Emily Crum, Gage Gunnels and Ty’Rick Banford.
The seventh grade student council includes Hunter Adams, Trinity Curtis, Colt Rome, Adelle Johnson, Alexis Hobbs, Sadie Aitken, Xavier Barrow, Ramie Oubre, Rachel Oubre, Taylor Grace Maxwell, Brylee Broussard, Zane Aymond, Sophie Cook and Zion Barrow.
The eighth grade student council includes Sha’Tyrah McQuirter, Peyton Pirie, Katie Seal, Lola Lee, Jared Lane, Cheyann Redmon and Kayden Blaylock.