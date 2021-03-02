During the fall swim season, the West Feliciana High School swimmers held a fundraiser for the team and for the West Feliciana Food Pantry.
The team sold West Feliciana logo face masks, pledging a dollar for every mask sold to be donated to the local food pantry. The team sold 456 face masks.
Freshman swimmers Gabbi Johnston and William Bergeron presented the team’s check to the West Feliciana Food Pantry on Feb. 18. The Food Pantry invited team members to assist them with unloading supplies on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.